Bristol School implements mandatory indoor face coverings

The Bristol School District #1 board has implemented mandatory indoor mask wearing at teh school starting Wednesday.

The action took place at a special board meeting Monday, says a communication to the community posted at the district’s website.

Here is the text of the announcement:

Dear Bristol Families,

At tonight’s (9.27.2021) Special Board Meeting, the Board voted to make face coverings mandatory for all people while indoors* at Bristol School effective Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

It is highly recommended that face coverings are worn tomorrow Tuesday, September 28, in preparation for Wednesday’s (9.29) implementation.

Prior to Wednesday (9.29), we ask that parents support Bristol School in-person learning environment by:

● Sharing with your child that indoor face coverings are mandatory at Bristol School

beginning Wednesday, September 29th until October 22, 2021

● Reminding your child how to properly wear face coverings (cover nose and mouth)

● Reminding your child the importance of hand washing and sanitation

● Be an example: Be Safe, Be Respectful, Be Responsible

● Monitoring symptoms daily and communicating with Bristol’s Nurse as needed

● Timely reporting any positive diagnosis in your household

*Face coverings will not be required to be worn while outside or while eating lunch. In-person instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be an ever evolving, complex situation. Your support is vital as it will take a united effort by all to help us move forward as a Bristol School Community.

Our goal continues to be to offer in-person instruction to as many students as possible while maintaining a healthy and safe learning environment for all individuals in the building. We ask everyone to show their patience and understanding towards others while we address the health and safety concerns we face due to COVID-19.

Respectfully,

Bristol Administration