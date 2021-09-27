Kenosha County COVID-19 update Sept. 27, 2021: 18,659 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health

﻿

Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 18,659 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Monday. That’s 131 more than Friday. There have been 333 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. Kenosha County Public Health is reporting 91,626 negative test results.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 11,031/100,000 people and a 1.8 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Monday.

In Kenosha County, 50.79 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 47.62 percent are fully vaccinated as of Friday, the latest date for which data was available..

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Monday:

Bristol — 529 cases (6 more than Friday)

Paddock Lake — 341 cases (3 more than Friday)

Salem Lakes — 1,344 cases (11 more than Friday)

Randall — 301 cases (4 more than Friday)

Twin Lakes — 528 cases (5 more than Friday)

Wheatland — 290 cases (1 more than Friday)

Paris — 128 cases

Brighton — 141 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 718,810 positive tests and 3,337,459 negative tests with 7,930 deaths statewide as of Monday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 70,009 positives as of Monday.