Agenda: Salem School District board regular meeting Sept. 28, 2021

Sep 27th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.

The Salem School District Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Tuesday, starting at 7 p.m. in the middle school gym.

A live stream of the meeting will be available here starting at the time of the meeting.

Agenda items include:

  • Shared Services Agreements for: Occupational Therapy – Salem/Paris (Salem fiscal agent); Deaf & Hard of Hearing – Salem/Paris (Salem fiscal agent).
  • Outside Group Access to Salem School Facilities.
  • Replacement of Condenser/Coil in Two Air Handling Rooftop Units.

The full agenda is available here.

