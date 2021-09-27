Agenda: Salem School District board regular meeting Sept. 28, 2021

The Salem School District Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Tuesday, starting at 7 p.m. in the middle school gym.

A live stream of the meeting will be available here starting at the time of the meeting.

Agenda items include:

Shared Services Agreements for: Occupational Therapy – Salem/Paris (Salem fiscal agent); Deaf & Hard of Hearing – Salem/Paris (Salem fiscal agent).

Outside Group Access to Salem School Facilities.

Replacement of Condenser/Coil in Two Air Handling Rooftop Units.

The full agenda is available here.