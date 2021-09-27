Agenda: Paris Town Board regular meeting Sept. 28, 2021

The Paris Town Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, starting at 7 p.m. at Town Hall.

Among the agenda items are:

Plan Commission Recommendation: Petition: Wisconsin Electric Power Co., 333 W. Everett St. Milwaukee, WI 53203-0001 (Owner), Bobby Anderson, American Transmission Co., PO Box 47, Waukesha, WI 53187 (Agent), requesting a rezoning from A-1 Agricultural Preservation Dist., A-2 General Agricultural Dist., I-1 Institutional Dist., C-2 Upland Resource Conservancy Dist. & C-1 Lowland Resource Conservancy Dist. to A-1 Agricultural Preservation Dist., A-2 General Agricultural Dist., I-1 Institutional Dist., C-2 Upland Resource Conservancy Dist. & C-1 Lowland Resource Conservancy Dist. on Tax Parcel #45-4-221-041-0225, located in the northeast ¼ of Section 4 and the northwest ¼ of Section 3, T2N, R21E, Town of Paris.

P lan commission Recommendation: Wisconsin Electric Power Co., 333 W. Everett St. Milwaukee, WI 53203-0001 (Owner), Bobby Anderson, American Transmission Co., PO Box 47, Waukesha, WI 53187 (Agent), requesting to amend a Conditional Use Permit to allow an expansion to an electrical substation in the I-1 Institutional Dist. on part of Tax Parcel #45-4-221-041-0225, located in the northeast ¼ of Section 4 and the northwest ¼ of Section 3, T2N, R21E, Town of Paris.

John P. Lourigan Trust, 844 172nd Ave., Union Grove, WI 53182 (Owner), John P. Lourigan, 844 172nd Ave., Union Grove, WI 53182 (Agent), requesting a Final Plat of Foxtail Hollow on Tax Parcel #45-4- 221-091-0314, located in the east ½ of Section 9, T2N, R21E, Town of Paris.

Resolution 2021-6: Resolution to adopt updated local redistricting maps based on the current census information.

Consider changing start time of monthly Town Board meeting.

