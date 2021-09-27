Agenda: Paris Town Board regular meeting Sept. 28, 2021

The Paris Town Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, starting at 7 p.m. at Town Hall.
Among the agenda items are:
- Plan Commission Recommendation: Petition: Wisconsin Electric Power Co., 333 W. Everett St. Milwaukee, WI 53203-0001 (Owner), Bobby Anderson, American Transmission Co., PO Box 47, Waukesha, WI 53187 (Agent), requesting a rezoning from A-1 Agricultural Preservation Dist., A-2 General Agricultural Dist., I-1 Institutional Dist., C-2 Upland Resource Conservancy Dist. & C-1 Lowland Resource Conservancy Dist. to A-1 Agricultural Preservation Dist., A-2 General Agricultural Dist., I-1 Institutional Dist., C-2 Upland Resource Conservancy Dist. & C-1 Lowland Resource Conservancy Dist. on Tax Parcel #45-4-221-041-0225, located in the northeast ¼ of Section 4 and the northwest ¼ of Section 3, T2N, R21E, Town of Paris.
- Plan commission Recommendation: Wisconsin Electric Power Co., 333 W. Everett St. Milwaukee, WI 53203-0001 (Owner), Bobby Anderson, American Transmission Co., PO Box 47, Waukesha, WI 53187 (Agent), requesting to amend a Conditional Use Permit to allow an expansion to an electrical substation in the I-1 Institutional Dist. on part of Tax Parcel #45-4-221-041-0225, located in the northeast ¼ of Section 4 and the northwest ¼ of Section 3, T2N, R21E, Town of Paris.
- John P. Lourigan Trust, 844 172nd Ave., Union Grove, WI 53182 (Owner), John P. Lourigan, 844 172nd Ave., Union Grove, WI 53182 (Agent), requesting a Final Plat of Foxtail Hollow on Tax Parcel #45-4- 221-091-0314, located in the east ½ of Section 9, T2N, R21E, Town of Paris.
- Resolution 2021-6: Resolution to adopt updated local redistricting maps based on the current census information.
- Consider changing start time of monthly Town Board meeting.