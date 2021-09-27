Active shooter report at Carthage College a false alarm, police say

Kenosha Police say a report of an active shooter at Carthage College Monday was a false alarm spread through misinformation on social media.

From a Kenosha Police Department news release:

Just after noon time today Kenosha Police Officers were dispatched to Carthage College (2001 Alford

Park Drive) for a report of an active shooter.

Kenosha Police and Kenosha Sheriff’s Deputies sent a full response to the campus. Officers were

directed to a specific building and further provided with a specific room number in which the shooting

was alleged to be taking place.

KPD and KSD conducted a systematic search and evacuation of the building that was reported to be the

incident location. A large perimeter was established near the building to ensure student/staff safety.

As trained, while the building was being checked, a parallel investigation was being conducted to learn

the facts. It was quickly determined that this was a case of misinformation spread through social media

and word of mouth.

The building and surrounding area were thoroughly checked and no evidence of an active shooter or any

type of disturbance was discovered. There are no injuries and no one is in custody regarding this

incident; however, and investigation continues into the source of reporting.

Kenosha Police would like to remind our public that we take these reports seriously and will always put

public safety first. Additionally, for factual and up to date information please follow us at:

https://twitter.com/@kenoshapolice

https://www.facebook.com/.Kenoshapolice/

Kenosha Police Twitter and Facebook should be your trusted source of information.