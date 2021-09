Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 1:02 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue and Paris Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash at Highways 45 and K along the Bristol-Paris border.

Per dispatch: Two vehicles involved. Injuries being reported.

UPDATE 1:06 p.m. — Dispatch relays to Bristol chief that deputies on scene report four injuries.