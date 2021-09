The Wilmot Union High School District Board is scheduled to hold a meeting Monday, starting at 6:30 p.m., in Community Room 108 at the school.

Agenda items include:

COVID-19 Update.

Building Automation System Replacement.

Overnight Field Trips.

The agenda also include notice of a closed session to consider: Leadership Succession Plan and Individual Parent Complaint Regarding Specific Student Involved Incident.

The full agenda is available here.