Agenda: Joint School District #1 Silver Lake-Salem (Riverview School) Annual Meeting and regular meeting Sept. 27, 2021

Joint School District #1 Silver Lake-Salem (Riverview School) is scheduled to have it Annual Meeting and a regular board meeting on Monday, starting at 7 p.m. in the School Libray.

The annual meeting will take place first. The agenda includes:

Review of the Budget and Budget Hearing

Resolution of Levy Motion. Proposed levy is for $2,393,273.

The full annual meeting agenda is available here.

The regular board meeting will take place immediately after the annual meeting. The board meeting agenda includes:

Update of School Reopening Plan.

Food Service Pricing Update.

3rd Friday Count Update.

The full regular board meeting agenda is available here.