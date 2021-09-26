Agenda: Joint School District #1 Silver Lake-Salem (Riverview School) Annual Meeting and regular meeting Sept. 27, 2021

Joint School District #1 Silver Lake-Salem (Riverview School) is scheduled to have it Annual Meeting and a regular board meeting on Monday, starting at 7 p.m. in the School Libray.
The annual meeting will take place first. The agenda includes:
- Review of the Budget and Budget Hearing
- Resolution of Levy Motion. Proposed levy is for $2,393,273.
The full annual meeting agenda is available here.
The regular board meeting will take place immediately after the annual meeting. The board meeting agenda includes:
- Update of School Reopening Plan.
- Food Service Pricing Update.
- 3rd Friday Count Update.