Agenda: Wheatland Town Board meeting Sept. 27, 2021

The Wheatland Town Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in New Munster.

Among the agenda items are:

LUKAS H. BETZEN, 31508 71st St., Salem, WI 53168 (Owner), requesting a variance (Section III. P. 12.18.4-5:

which states that detached accessory buildings shall be located in the side or rear yard only and Section IV. C.

12.21-4(g) 1: which states that all structures shall be located at least 30 feet from any other road) to construct a

detached garage to be located in the street yard and to be located 5 feet from the right-of-way of 71st Street on

Tax Key Parcel #95-4-119-014-0650, 31508 71st St.2020

2020 Census – Ward Map: Review proposed ward map using 2020 Census block numbers and acceptance of proposed ward map – Resolution #2021–01.

The full agenda is available here.