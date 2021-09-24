Units responding investigation in Trevor

At about 11:25 a.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and a sheriff’s deputy are responding for an investigation in the 11100 block of 254th Court for an investigation.
Per dispatch: Smell of natural gas reported inside commercial building.
