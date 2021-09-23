Kenosha County COVID-19 update Sept. 23, 2021: 18,446 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health

Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 18,446 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Thursday. That’s 88 more than Wednesday. There have been 331 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. Kenosha County Public Health is reporting 90,903 negative test results.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 10,906/100,000 people and a 1.8 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Tuesday.

In Kenosha County, 50.74 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 47.54 percent are fully vaccinated as of Thursday.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Wednesday (the last day for which data was available):

Bristol — 516 cases (4 more than Wednesday)

Paddock Lake — 336 cases

Salem Lakes — 1,324 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

Randall — 295 cases

Twin Lakes — 518 cases (3 more than Wednesday)

Wheatland — 289 cases

Paris — 127 cases

Brighton — 141 cases (3 more than Wednesday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 710,145 positive tests and 3,307,794 negative tests with 7,895 deaths statewide as of Thursday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 69,627 positives as of Thursday.