A word from our sponsors: Twin Lakes Chamber & Business Assoc. 2021 Harvest Fest is Sept. 25

Sep 23rd, 2021
by Darren Hillock.

Note: This is a paid announcement from Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association. — DH

The Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association will host Harvest Fest in downtown Twin Lakes adjacent to the chamber office from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25.

Here are some of the acitivies planned for this free admission, family friendly event:

  • Food Trucks/Beer Tent.
  • Craft and retail vendors.
  • Beer Stein Holding Contest.
  • Kids Activities
  • Pumpkin Painting.
  • Music by DJ Keith.
  • Hay rides.

Contact the chamber at 262-877-2220 for more information or questions.

