Salem School District to consider stepped up safety protocols for COVID-19 at special meeting Thursday

The Salem School District Board of Education will consider adopting stepped up COVID-19 protocols recommended by administration at a special meeting Thursday.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. and will be held in the middle school gym and also can be streamed live here.

On Tuesday, the administration posted the proposed safety protocols on the school website along with results of staff and district family surveys.

The proposed protocols establish four levels of safety precautions with actions driven by the number of active cases:

Green indicator — No cases; No active COVID remediation protocols necessary.

Yellow indicator — Presence of active cases, but not greater than 11 (1%) for five consecutive school days. Protocols include:

Masking is highly recommended for students, but not mandatory.

Mandatory masking for staff who have not provided vaccination status.

Only students who were unmasked will be recommended for quarantine if they are considered close contacts.

Classroom activities are carried out with caution, but not restriction.

Students are able to attend Specials or classes where homerooms mix.

School sponsored Clubs and Sports continue with approved safety protocols in place.

Spectator limits may be put in place for indoor activities.

Adult visitors to the building are subject to mandatory masking.

Orange indicator — >1% – 12 or greater active cases for five consecutive school days, but not greater than 22. Protocols include:

Grades 6-8: Masking is mandatory in the building in all situations where social distancing cannot be

maintained (partner activities, small groups, in specials or Advanced Algebra, hallway transitions).

When seated at desks and working independently, students may remove their mask.

Grades 4K – 5: Masking is mandatory. Exception: When students are engaged in non-contact physical activities in PE, they will not be required to mask.

Staff are encouraged to have students engaged in learning activities outside and build in outside mask breaks.

Student Entry Temperature Checks will occur.

Only students who were unmasked will be recommended for quarantine if they are considered close contacts (i.e. during lunch if unable to maintain social distance).

Cohorting will occur when possible.

Staff masking is mandatory.

Staff self-check forms will be completed prior to entering the building.

School sponsored Clubs and Sports continue with approved safety protocols in place that include mandatory masking unless engaged in competitive physical activity. Spectators will be limited to 50% capacity and limited to two family members per student for indoor events.

Only staff and students will be allowed inside the building during school hours. Meetings with families will revert to virtual meetings when possible.

Red indicator — >2% – 23 or greater active cases for three consecutive days. Previous safety precautions from Level Orange will continue with the following additions:

Mandatory masking at all times while inside the building.

Staff Entry Temperature checks will occur.

Recommendation of full class Quarantine of students may occur if evidence of classroom spread (three or more cases within the same classroom in a 14 day period and no reasonable explanation for outside the classroom transmission).

Club activities revert to virtual/or postponed.

Meeting with the Athletic Conference to determine continuation of school sponsored athletics.

The report notes that at 3 percent or 33 active cases, Kenosha County Public Health can impose virtual schooling.

The family and staff surveys showed majority support for mandatory mask wearing through the end of the semester, but more mixed support for some of the other possible protocols.

In the family survey, mandatory masking through the end of the semester was supported by 45 percent of the 611 respondents while 25.53 percent do not support mandatory masking regardless of transmission level.

In the staff survey, mandatory masking through the end of the semester was supported by 63.11 percent of the 103 respondents while 9.71 percent do not support mandatory masking regardless of transmission level.

The full family survey is available here and the full staff survey is available here.