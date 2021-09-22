Salem Lakes keeps 2021 Halloween trick or treat hours at 4 to 8 p.m.

/Photo by Haley Phelps on Unsplash

Salem Lakes official trick or treat hours will remain at 4 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31 after a discussion of changing the hours failed to gain support among Village Board members.

At last week’s meeting, the Village Board discussed changing the official time to 4 to 7 p.m. Village Clerk Shannon Hahn said the board had discussed the move in the past and she has heard some feedback from the public in favor of the change.

“I would be very much in favor of that,” village President Diann Tesar said. “Honestly, in some of these subdivisions they’re buying 50 to 60 dollars of candy.”

But other board members liked the hours as they are.

“Why change it though?” said Trustee Ted Kmiec. “Some people want to stay out until 8; let them stay out.”

The matter died after no one made a motion to approve new hours.