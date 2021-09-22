Kenosha County COVID-19 update Sept. 22, 2021: 18,378 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health

﻿

Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 18,378 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Wednesday. That’s 118 more than Tuesday. There have been 331 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, 1 more than Tuesday. Kenosha County Public Health is reporting 90,693 negative test results.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 10,865/100,000 people and a 1.8 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Tuesday.

In Kenosha County, 50.72 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 47.47 percent are fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Tuesday:

Bristol — 512 cases (6 more than Tuesday)

Paddock Lake — 335 cases (3 more than Tuesday)

Salem Lakes — 1,323 cases (16 more than Tuesday)

Randall — 295 cases (2 more than Tuesday)

Twin Lakes — 515 cases (8 more than Tuesday)

Wheatland — 289 cases (1 more than Tuesday)

Paris — 127 cases

Brighton — 138 cases (3 more than Tuesday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 707,084 positive tests and 3,296,288 negative tests with 7,876 deaths statewide as of Wednesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 69,521 positives as of Wednesday.