/westofthei.com file photo

Wilmot Union High School’s 2021 Homecoming Parade will take place Friday, Sept 24.

The parade begins at 5 p.m. (Note: An later time was incorrectly publicized by some school channels — DH)

The parade, which will feature school teams and organizations, marching bands and other entries, will start at the fairgrounds, travel to downtown Wilmot and then return to the school.

Following the parade will be the Homecoming football game against Elkhorn at 7 p.m. on Bucci Field.