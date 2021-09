Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 3:31 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding for a report of a crash on Burning Bush Lane in Bristol.

Per dispatch: Single vehicle with one patient.

UPDATE 3:38 p.m. — Antioch Fire And Rescue also on the scene, arriving Bristol unit reports.

UPDATE 3:40 p.m. — Bristol command reports adequate resources on site, holding Bristol squad on quarters.