Kenosha County COVID-19 update Sept. 21, 2021: 18,260 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health

Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 18,260 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Tuesday. That’s 66 more than Monday. There have been 330 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. Kenosha County Public Health is reporting 90,457 negative test results.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 10,796/100,000 people and a 1.8 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Tuesday, .1 lower than Monday.

In Kenosha County, 50.66 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 47.39 percent are fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Tuesday:

Bristol — 506 cases (3 more than Monday)

Paddock Lake — 332 cases (1 more than Monday)

Salem Lakes — 1,307 cases (2 more than Monday)

Randall — 293 cases

Twin Lakes — 507 cases (5 more than Monday)

Wheatland — 288 cases (2 more than Monday)

Paris — 127 cases (1 more than Monday)

Brighton — 135 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 704,434 positive tests and 3,288,101 negative tests with 7,854 deaths statewide as of Tuesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 68,868 positives as of Friday (the last day for which news data was available.)