Agenda: Wheatland J1 School District annual and regular meeting Sept. 22, 2021

The Wheatland J1 School District snnula meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m., Wednesday in the Wheatland Center School Middle School Gymnasium.
The district board also is scheduled to hold a regular meeting at 7:15 p.m., also in the gym.
The annual meeting agenda includes:
- 2021-22 Budget Presentation.
- Authorize School Based Tax Levy.
- Establish and Authorize Board of Education Salaries.
The full agenda is available here
The regular board meeting agenda includes:
- Open Enrollment Spaces
- Operating Referendum Update