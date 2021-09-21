Agenda: Wheatland J1 School District annual and regular meeting Sept. 22, 2021

Sep 21st, 2021
by Darren Hillock.

The Wheatland J1 School District snnula meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m., Wednesday in the Wheatland Center School Middle School Gymnasium.

The district board also is scheduled to hold a regular meeting at 7:15 p.m., also in the gym.

The annual meeting agenda includes:

  • 2021-22 Budget Presentation.
  • Authorize School Based Tax Levy.
  • Establish and Authorize Board of Education Salaries.

The full agenda is available here

The regular board meeting agenda includes:

  • Open Enrollment Spaces
  • Operating Referendum Update

The full agenda is available here.

