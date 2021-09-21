A word from our sponsors: Twin Lakes Chamber & Business Assoc. 2021 Harvest Fest is Sept. 25

Note: This is a paid announcement from Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association. — DH
The Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association will host Harvest Fest in downtown Twin Lakes adjacent to the chamber office from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25.
Here are some of the acitivies planned for this free admission, family friendly event:
- Food Trucks/Beer Tent.
- Craft and retail vendors.
- Beer Stein Holding Contest.
- Kids Activities
- Pumpkin Painting.
- Music by DJ Keith.
- Hay rides.
Contact the chamber at 262-877-2220 for more information or questions.