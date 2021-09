Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 3:43 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding for a report of a fire in the 8200 block of 120th Avenue in Bristol.

Per dispatch: This is a vehicle on fire. Vehicle is about 80 yards from a building and near others.

UPDATE 3:56 p.m. — Bristol command reports fire is extinguished. Crews remaining on scene to clean up.