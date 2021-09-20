Units responding for crash in Silver Lake

Sep 20th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 2:03 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash in the 300 block of West Dells Road in Silver Lake.

Per dispatch: Injuries being reported.

Share1
Tweet
1 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives