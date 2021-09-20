Rain then cooler weather for a while

It should rain sometime Monday and/or Tuesday and then temperatures will feel more seasonal, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

Rain, or maybe a thunderstorm, could come Monday afternoon but is all but certain in the early hours of Tuesday. Almost an inch of rain is forecast to fall beween 1 and 6 a.m., Tuesday.

Then, temps should moderate from the mini heat wave we have had lately. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday the high temperature should be in the mid to high 60s.

Later in the week, temps are supposed to climb into the 70s, but none of that flirting with summer temperatures, like last weekend.