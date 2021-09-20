Plan for repair to Highway JB bridge over the Fox River expected by end of Sept.

/Kenosha County Division of Highways photo

County officials expect to have a plan for repairing the county Highway JB bridge over the Fox River in Wheatland by the end of September.

The road has been closed where it crosses the river since Sept. 2.

A concerned citizen called the county and requested a review of a section of the bridge, Highway Director Clement Abongwa, said in an email to westofthei.com. A county superintendent reviewed the area and called in the county’s bridge consultant.

Severe deterioration on the bridge deck, in some places up to 4 inches deep, was found. In those areas, 75 percent of the rebar thickness in these areas is lost due to corrosion. The consultant recommended the bridge be closed to traffic, Abongwa said.

“This situation was developing slowly over time, but was likely exacerbated by increased truck traffic this summer due to the construction on Highway 50,” Abongwa said.

A bridge specialist is looking at possible, cost-effective repair options, Abongwa said. A repair plan should be determined by the end of September.

/Kenosha County Division of Highways photo