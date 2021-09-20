Kenosha County COVID-19 update Sept. 20, 2021: 18,194 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health

﻿

Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 18,194 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Monday. That’s 143 more than Friday. There have been 330 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, 1 more than Friday. Kenosha County Public Health is reporting 90,143 negative test results.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 10,757/100,000 people and a 1.9 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Monday.

In Kenosha County, 50.63 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 47.35 percent are fully vaccinated as of Monday.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Monday:

Bristol — 503 cases (6 more than Friday)

Paddock Lake — 331 cases (9 more than Friday)

Salem Lakes — 1,305 cases (13 more than Friday)

Randall — 293 cases

Twin Lakes — 502 cases (4 more than Friday)

Wheatland — 286 cases (4 more than Friday)

Paris — 126 cases (2 more than Friday)

Brighton — 135 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 700,759 positive tests and 3,280,596 negative tests with 7,837 deaths statewide as of Monday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 68,868 positives as of Monday.