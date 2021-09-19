Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board regular meeting Sept. 20, 2021

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Monday starting at 6 p.m. at VIllage Hall in Twin Lakes.

Among the agenda items are:

Discussion regarding the Village’s Special Event permit and Ordinance.

Discussion regarding short term rental commercial zoned properties.

Consideration of a motion to approve Pay Application #4 from Scherrer Construction for $227,666.95.

Consideration of a motion to approve Change Order #4 from Scherrer Construction for

$12,652.

Consideration of a motion to approve Pay Request #2 from JJ Henderson for $108,892.28.

The full agenda is available here.