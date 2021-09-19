Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board regular meeting Sept. 20, 2021

Sep 19th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Monday starting at 6 p.m. at VIllage Hall in Twin Lakes.

Among the agenda items are:

  • Discussion regarding the Village’s Special Event permit and Ordinance.
  • Discussion regarding short term rental commercial zoned properties.
  • Consideration of a motion to approve Pay Application #4 from Scherrer Construction for $227,666.95.
  • Consideration of a motion to approve Change Order #4 from Scherrer Construction for
    $12,652.
  • Consideration of a motion to approve Pay Request #2 from JJ Henderson for $108,892.28.

The full agenda is available here.

