Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board regular meeting Sept. 20, 2021

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Monday starting at 6 p.m. at VIllage Hall in Twin Lakes.
Among the agenda items are:
- Discussion regarding the Village’s Special Event permit and Ordinance.
- Discussion regarding short term rental commercial zoned properties.
- Consideration of a motion to approve Pay Application #4 from Scherrer Construction for $227,666.95.
- Consideration of a motion to approve Change Order #4 from Scherrer Construction for
$12,652.
- Consideration of a motion to approve Pay Request #2 from JJ Henderson for $108,892.28.