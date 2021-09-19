Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board committee of the whole and special board meeting Sept. 20, 2021

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole and special board meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m.

The board meeting can be streamed live and watched afterwards here.

The only agenda item for the committee of the whole (discussion only) meeting is: Business License process and procedures.

The special board meeting will follow the committee of the whole meeting. That meeting’s agenda includes a closed session for purposes of deliberating or negotiating the purchasing of public properties that require a Closed Session.

The full agenda for both meetings is available here.