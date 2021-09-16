Kenosha County COVID-19 update Sept. 16, 2021: 17,935 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health

﻿

Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 17,935 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Thursday. That’s 124 more than Tuesday. There have been 328 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, 7 more than Tuesday. Kenosha County Public Health is reporting 80,298 negative test results.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 10,604/100,000 people and a 1.9 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Thursday.

In Kenosha County, 50.39 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 47.05 percent are fully vaccinated as of Thursday.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Thursday:

Bristol — 492 cases (8 more than Tuesday)

Paddock Lake — 317 cases

Salem Lakes — 1,281 cases (13 more than Tuesday)

Randall — 291 cases (2 more than Tuesday)

Twin Lakes — 494 cases (8 more than Tuesday)

Wheatland — 280 cases

Paris — 122 cases (3 more than Tuesday)

Brighton — 133 cases (1 more than Tuesday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 690,539 positive tests and 3,243,034 negative tests with 7,806 deaths statewide as of Thursday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 68,849 positives as of Thursday.