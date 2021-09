/Submitted photo

At about 11:15 a.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash at Highways 75 and K along the Paddock Lake/Brighton border.

At about 11:30 a.m., traffic was being routed around the scene. Westbound traffic on Highway K is being diverted north on 248th Avenue in Paddock Lake.

UPDATE 12:23 p.m. — Deputy preparing to re-open Highway 75 to traffic.

UPDATE 12:24 p.m. — All fire and rescue units still on the scene are clearing and returning to quarters.