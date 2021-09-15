Units responding for crash in Bristol

Sep 15th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 8:10 a.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding for a report of a crash on Highway 50 just west of Highway 45 in Bristol.

Per dispatch: Single vehicle in the construction zone.

