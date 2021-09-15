Trevor-Wilmot School extends Summer Food Program through June 2022

The Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated Grade School District has extended its Summer Food Program through June 30, 2022, the district has announced.

Trevor-Wilmot will continue serving free breakfast and lunch to all children for this school year. Free meals will be made available to children 18 years of age and under. Persons over 18 years of age who are determined by a state or local public educational agency to be mentally or physically disabled and who also participate in a public or private non-profit school program may receive free meals as well.

A bag breakfast/lunch can be picked up in the Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated entry way from 9:30 to 10:00 a.m., every Monday and Wednesday. Please park in the parking lot and walk in the building. Please do not park in the fire lane.