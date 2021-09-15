Deaths Sept. 15, 2021: Karen Ann Chapleau, Jeffrey William Phillips, Paul J. Richter, Arnold Crowe

This post sponsored by Westosha Floral.
The following deaths of local residents and those with local connections are being reported by funeral homes today. Click on name to see obituary/service information:
Karen Ann Chapleau, 78, of Trevor, died Sept. 13, 2021.
Jeffrey (Jeff) William Phillips, 55, of Trevor, died Sept. 10, 2021.
Paul J. Richter, 74, of Twin Lakes, Sept. 13, 2021.
Arnold Crowe, 92, of Port Charlotte, Fla. and Rice Lake, died Sept. 12, 2021.
