Kenosha County COVID-19 update Sept. 14, 2021: 17,811 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health

Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 17,811 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Tuesday. That’s 39 more than Monday. There have been 321 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. Kenosha County Public Health is reporting 88,591 negative test results.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 10,534/100,000 people and a 1.8 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Tuesday.

In Kenosha County, 50.21 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 46.86 percent are fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Tuesday:

Bristol — 484 cases (adjusted down 1)

Paddock Lake — 317 cases

Salem Lakes — 1,268 cases (5 more than Monday)

Randall — 289 cases

Twin Lakes — 486 cases (1 more than Monday)

Wheatland — 280 cases (1 more than Monday)

Paris — 119 cases

Brighton — 132 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 683,714 positive tests and 3,221,330 negative tests with 7,771 deaths statewide as of Tuesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 68,575 positives as of Tuesday.