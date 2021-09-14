County Supervisor Pomaville hosting listening sessions in Salem & Paddock Lake Sept. 18

Kenosha County Board Supervisor Sharon Pomaville, District 20, will hold two listening sessions on Saturday, Sept. 18.

One session will be held at the Community Library in Salem from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Another session will be held at Paddock Lake Village Hall from 1 to 3 p.m.

Citizens in both Paddock Lake and Salem Lakes (20th District, map available here) are invited to attend these meetings. Information discussed will include county budget, goals for the next year, as well as updates from the various committees that Pomaville serves on.

Supervisor Pomaville was elected to the Kenosha County Board in April of 2020 and is serving her first term. She represents Paddock Lake and a portion of Salem Lakes.

Pomaville serves on the Judiciary & Law Committee (Chair), Public Works Committee, Human Services Board, the Racial Equity Commission, and the Redistricting Committee.

Questions may be submitted in advance to Sharon.Pomaville@kenoshacounty.org