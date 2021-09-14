Bristol Wisconsin Historical Society to hold pancake breakfast Sept. 18

Bristol Wisconsin Historical Society will hold a pancake breakfast Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Bristol Municipal Building in conjunction with Growing with Bristol’s Fall Fest.

Pancakes, eggs, sausages, O.J, milk and coffee will be served. Tickets: $7 – Adult; $5 – Children (ages 3-12); free 2 and under. Tickets will be available at the door.

The breakfast will take place from 7 to 11 a.m., at the municipal building, 19801 83rd Street, Bristol.

After breakfast, you are invited to stop next door and visit Davidson Hall — open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Funds raised at this event help support the operation of the Davidson Hall by the Bristol WI Historical Society.

For additional information, see the group’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/BristolWisconsinHistoricalSociety/

Click here for a list of BWHS Pancake Breakfast Sponsors.