2021 Old Settlers Oktoberfest coverage (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

Sep 13th, 2021
by Earlene Frederick.

The 10th annual Old Settlers Oktoberfest took place Saturday at Old Settlers Park. After a hiatus last year, this year resumed with a warm day and a good crowd. Money raised from the event goes toward a permanent band shell.

The beer crew were busy serving all day long.
Over 100 cars participated in the car show.
Chewbacca, 4 years old, won the Dachshund Dash. He’s owned by Steven and Jaclyn Pacheco of Genoa City.
Second place went to Jax, with his owner Jeff Goller from Oak Creek.
The dogs participate in preliminary heats, in this case there were three. The winners of each faced off for the championship.
The heats don’t always go smoothly.
Chewie winning his heat.
D’Oberlanders Dance Crew
Lona Massong won the stein hoisting for the fifth time.
Terry Schackmuth, Salem Lakes, (2nd) Donnie Foster, Mukwonago, (1st), Ray Danka, Chicago, (3rd)

