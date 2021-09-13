2021 Old Settlers Oktoberfest coverage (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

The 10th annual Old Settlers Oktoberfest took place Saturday at Old Settlers Park. After a hiatus last year, this year resumed with a warm day and a good crowd. Money raised from the event goes toward a permanent band shell.
Western Kenosha County's news source
The 10th annual Old Settlers Oktoberfest took place Saturday at Old Settlers Park. After a hiatus last year, this year resumed with a warm day and a good crowd. Money raised from the event goes toward a permanent band shell.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2021 West of the I | Powered by WordPress