Kenosha County COVID-19 update Sept. 13, 2021: 17,772 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health

Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 17,772 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Monday. That’s 71 more than Friday. There have been 321 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. Kenosha County Public Health is reporting 88,053 negative test results (same as Friday)

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 10,510/100,000 people and a 1.8 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Friday, .1 lower than Friday.

In Kenosha County, 50.16 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 46.81 percent are fully vaccinated as of Monday.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Monday:

Bristol — 485 cases (4 more than Friday)

Paddock Lake — 317 cases (adjusted down 2)

Salem Lakes — 1,263 cases (12 more than Friday)

Randall — 289 cases (2 more than Friday)

Twin Lakes — 485 cases (4 more than Friday)

Wheatland — 279 cases (1 more than Friday)

Paris — 119 cases (1 more than Friday)

Brighton — 132 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 681,624 positive tests and 3,211,566 negative tests with 7,759 deaths statewide as of Monday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 68,465 positives as of Friday.