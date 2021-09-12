Agenda: Wheatland Town Board regular meeting Sept. 13, 2021

The Wheatland Town Board will hold a regular meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in New Munster.

Among the agenda items are:

A second reading and action on: Ordinance 2021-001 – Chapter 36.27 (K) – amend the comprehensive land use plan map to reflect recent town and county approval of an amendment for part of Tax Parcel #95-4-219-314-0360 (Haskins

LLC) from “Suburban-Density Residential” to “Suburban-Density Residential” and “Commercial”

for the existing barn area.

LLC) from “Suburban-Density Residential” to “Suburban-Density Residential” and “Commercial” for the existing barn area. A first reading on: Ordinance 2021-003 – Chapter 46.35 – create Contributing to Truancy.

Request from New Munster LLP, Dan Finke, owner of 95-4-119-031-0330, 34410 Geneva Rd. to have the raze

order removed from this property. He is in the process of completing the repair of the building.

order removed from this property. He is in the process of completing the repair of the building. Review and possible action in regard to two proposals for cutting back trees and shrubbery from the road

right-of-way in the Lily Lake area.

right-of-way in the Lily Lake area. 31st St. and 348th Ave (CTH KD) intersection – flashing light stop sign for eastbound traffic.

The full agenda is available here.