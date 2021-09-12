Agenda: Wheatland Town Board regular meeting Sept. 13, 2021

Sep 12th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.

The Wheatland Town Board will hold a regular meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in New Munster.

Among the agenda items are:

  • A second reading and action on: Ordinance 2021-001 – Chapter 36.27 (K) – amend the comprehensive land use plan map to reflect recent town and county approval of an amendment for part of Tax Parcel #95-4-219-314-0360 (Haskins
    LLC) from “Suburban-Density Residential” to “Suburban-Density Residential” and “Commercial”
    for the existing barn area.
  • A first reading on: Ordinance 2021-003 – Chapter 46.35 – create Contributing to Truancy.
  • Request from New Munster LLP, Dan Finke, owner of 95-4-119-031-0330, 34410 Geneva Rd. to have the raze
    order removed from this property. He is in the process of completing the repair of the building.
  • Review and possible action in regard to two proposals for cutting back trees and shrubbery from the road
    right-of-way in the Lily Lake area.
  • 31st St. and 348th Ave (CTH KD) intersection – flashing light stop sign for eastbound traffic.

The full agenda is available here.

Share1
Tweet
1 Shares

Posted in: Agendas, Wheatland.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives