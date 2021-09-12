Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board meeting Sept. 13, 2021

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m., at Village Hall in Salem.
The meeting can be viewed live or streamed later here.
Among the agenda items are:
- A public hearing and possible action regarding a raze order for a structure at 8548 Antioch Road, Salem.
- Discuss and possible change for Halloween Trick or Treat hours on October 31st.
- Discussion and possible action on Payment Request No. 23 by C.D. Smith Construction Inc., in the amount of
$381,488.79, for WWTP Regionalization Improvements.
- Discussion and possible action on Final Payment Request No. 6 by Payne & Dolan, Inc., in the amount of
$5,000.00, for the 2020 Sanitary Sewer & Street Rehabilitation Program.
The agenda also includes a closed session to discuss the Village of Paddock Lake Fire/Rescue Service Contract.