Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board meeting Sept. 13, 2021

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m., at Village Hall in Salem.

The meeting can be viewed live or streamed later here.

Among the agenda items are:

A public hearing and possible action regarding a raze order for a structure at 8548 Antioch Road, Salem.

Discuss and possible change for Halloween Trick or Treat hours on October 31st.

Discussion and possible action on Payment Request No. 23 by C.D. Smith Construction Inc., in the amount of

$381,488.79, for WWTP Regionalization Improvements.

$381,488.79, for WWTP Regionalization Improvements. Discussion and possible action on Final Payment Request No. 6 by Payne & Dolan, Inc., in the amount of

$5,000.00, for the 2020 Sanitary Sewer & Street Rehabilitation Program.

The agenda also includes a closed session to discuss the Village of Paddock Lake Fire/Rescue Service Contract.

The full agenda is available here.