Agenda: Bristol Village Board regular meeting Sept. 13, 2021

The Bristol Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Monday, starting at 7 p.m. at Village Hall.
Among the agenda items are:
- Discuss and set hours for Trick or Treating
- Discuss and consider for approval the 2022 contract with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department for Law Enforcement Services.
- Consider for approval Resolution # 21-10: For DNR Urban Forestry Grant.
- Consider for approval Ordinance No. 2021-3: An ordinance regulating the use of scare guns.
- Consider for approval Amendment No. 1 to Task Order No. 21-04 for UD1 East and North Lake George Force Main Replacement.