Agenda: Bristol Village Board regular meeting Sept. 13, 2021

Sep 12th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.

The Bristol Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Monday, starting at 7 p.m. at Village Hall.

Among the agenda items are:

  • Discuss and set hours for Trick or Treating
  • Discuss and consider for approval the 2022 contract with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department for Law Enforcement Services.
  • Consider for approval Resolution # 21-10: For DNR Urban Forestry Grant.
  • Consider for approval Ordinance No. 2021-3: An ordinance regulating the use of scare guns.
  • Consider for approval Amendment No. 1 to Task Order No. 21-04 for UD1 East and North Lake George Force Main Replacement.

The full agenda is available here.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives