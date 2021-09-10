Units responding for medical call at Riverview School

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 11:48 a.m., Salem Fire/Rescue units are responding for a medical call at Riverview School in Silver Lake.

Per dispatch: Patient has a laceration.

UPDATE — Kenosha County Scanner reporting Flight for Life Medical Transport Helicopter responded for this call.

UPDATE 3:48 p.m. — From Kenosha County Sheriff’s Departrment Sgt. David Wright, public information officer: “A seven-year-old boy was struck in the head by a projectile that flew from a lawnmower deck. The child was attending school at Riverview School at the time of the incident. Flight for Life took the child to Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee. I do not know the extent of his injuries. His condition is not known at this time.”