Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 11:10 a.m., Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units and a Twin Lakes Police officer are responding to a report of a fire at Burlington Avenue and Holy Hill Road in Twin Lakes.

Per dispatch: Caller reporting a dump truck on fire.

UPDATE 11:13 a.m. — Fire unit on scene reports debris in dump truck on fire, not truck. Deputy also on the scene. Traffic. On Holy Hill being shut down.