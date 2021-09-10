Kenosha County COVID-19 update Sept. 10, 2021: 17,701 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health

﻿

Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 17,701 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Friday. That’s 61 more than Thursday. There have been 321 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, 1 more than Thursday. Kenosha County Public Health is reporting 88,053 negative test results.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 10,468/100,000 people and a 1.9 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Friday.

In Kenosha County, 49.95 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 46.61 percent are fully vaccinated as of Friday.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Friday:

Bristol — 481 cases (2 more than Thursday)

Paddock Lake — 319 cases (2 more than Thursday)

Salem Lakes — 1,251 cases (7 more than Thursday)

Randall — 287 cases (2 more than Thursday)

Twin Lakes — 481 cases (2 more than Thursday)

Wheatland — 278 cases

Paris — 117 cases

Brighton — 132 cases (2 more than Wednesday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 678.240 positive tests and 3,201,978 negative tests with 7,740 deaths statewide as of Friday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 67,968 positives as of Friday.