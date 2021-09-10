Central HS at Burlington football game to start with 9-11 Remembrance Ceremony

First responders will be honored just before the Central High School-Burlington High School football game in Burlington Friday evening, the day before teh 20th anniversary of the 9-11 terrorist attacks on the US.

Details follow from the Burlington Area School District:

Saturday is Patriots Day, marking the 20th year since “9-11”. To remember that day, Burlington High School will honor and recognize Burlington’s first responders before the varsity football game on Friday night, September 10, when Burlington plays Westosha Central.

This event is an opportunity to demonstrate to young people how American citizens came together when responding to a national crisis. Remembering that day helps students to understand the historical significance of that day, the way the world changed following the attacks, and how heroes from everywhere – including Wisconsin – responded.

WHO: Burlington High School in partnership with City of Burlington Fire, City of

Burlington Police, EMTs, and local first responders

WHAT: Flag Ceremony

WHEN: Friday, September 10, 2021

6:00 pm Stadium Opens

6:30 pm First Responders begin to line up

6:47 pm 9/11 Remembrance Program

Emergency vehicle lights turned on

Flight for Life arrives (lands on 50-yard line)

Teams line up on side lines

Statement and moment of silence

Flag Ceremony (Burlington Fire Department)

National Anthem (BHS Pep Band)

Flight for Life departs

7:00 p.m. BHS stadium flag to half-staff, team 3-minute warm up

7:05 p.m. Game Time

WHERE: Don Dalton Stadium

Burlington High School

400 McCanna Parkway

Burlington, WI 53015

WHY: The ceremony provides an opportunity to memorialize the victims and honor the first responders.

Burlington High School hosted a similar ceremony in 2011 at the ten-year mark. Burlington, WI is home to a 9-11 memorial outside of the Gateway Technical College HERO Center near the high school on McCanna Parkway that incorporates an I-beam salvaged from the World Trade Center wreckage.

It has been 20 years since four hijacked airplanes crashed into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and a field in Pennsylvania. Many lives were lost that day and even more in subsequent years due to 9-11-related illnesses and post-9-11 military operations.