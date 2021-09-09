Kenosha County COVID-19 update Sept. 9, 2021: 17,640 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health

Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 17, 640 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Thursdays. That’s 142 more than Wednesday. There have been 320 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, 1 more than Wednesday. Kenosha County Public Health is reporting 87,896 negative test results.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 10,427/100,000 people and a 1.9 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Thursday.

In Kenosha County, 49.88 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 46.53 percent are fully vaccinated as of Thursday.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Thursday:

Bristol — 479 cases (2 more than Wednesday)

Paddock Lake — 317 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

Salem Lakes — 1,244 cases (11 more than Wednesday)

Randall — 285 cases

Twin Lakes — 479 cases (2 more than Wednesday)

Wheatland — 278 cases

Paris — 117 cases

Brighton — 132 cases (2 more than Wednesday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 675,908 positive tests and 3,195,553 negative tests with 7,717 deaths statewide as of Thursday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 67,841 positives as of Thursday.