Kenosha County COVID-19 update Sept. 8, 2021: 17,498 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health

﻿

Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 17,498 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Wednesday. That’s 97 more than Tuesday. There have been 319 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. Kenosha County Public Health is reporting 87,742 negative test results.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 10,424/100,000 people and a 1.9 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Wednesday.

In Kenosha County, 49.79 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 46.42 percent are fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Wednesday:

Bristol — 477 cases (2 more than Tuesday)

Paddock Lake — 316 cases (2 more than Tuesday)

Salem Lakes — 1,233 cases (7 more than Tuesday)

Randall — 285 cases (1 more than Tuesday)

Twin Lakes — 477 cases (1 more than Tuesday)

Wheatland — 278 cases (2 more than Tuesday)

Paris — 117 cases

Brighton — 130 cases (1 more than Tuesday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 674,248 positive tests and 3,190,369 negative tests with 7,686 deaths statewide as of Wednesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 67,742 positives as of Wednesday.