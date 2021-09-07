Units responding for alarm in Cross Lake

Sep 7th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 9:57 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to an alarm in the 23600 block of 126th Street in Cross Lake.

Per dispatch: This is being reported as a carbon monoxide alarm.

