Units responding for alarm in Cross Lake

At about 9:57 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to an alarm in the 23600 block of 126th Street in Cross Lake.
Per dispatch: This is being reported as a carbon monoxide alarm.
