At 12:30 p.m., the National Weather Service has now issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Kenosha County.

The warning is set to be in effect until 1:30 p.m.

Quarter size hail has been associated with this storm, which is traveling into our area from the west.

UPDATE about 12:50 p.m. — Rumbles of thunder can be heard from inside WOTI headquarters in Paddock Lake.

UPDATE about 1 p.m. — Rain falling in Paddock Lake.