Kenosha County COVID-19 update Sept. 7, 2021: 17,401 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health

Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 17,401 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Tuesday. That’s 137 more than Friday. There have been 319 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. Kenosha County Public Health is reporting 87,626 negative test results.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 10,367/100,000 people and a 1.9 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Tuesday.

In Kenosha County, 49.70 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 46.34 percent are fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Tuesday:

Bristol — 475 cases (2 more than Friday)

Paddock Lake — 314 cases (2 more than Friday)

Salem Lakes — 1,226 cases (8 more than Friday)

Randall — 284 cases (4 more than Friday)

Twin Lakes — 476 cases (1 more than Friday)

Wheatland — 276 cases (4 more than Friday)

Paris — 117 cases (5 more than Friday)

Brighton — 129 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 672,272 positive tests and 3,186,781 negative tests with 7,667 deaths statewide as of Tuesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 67,644 positives as of Tuesday.