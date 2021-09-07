Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board committee of the whole Sept. 10, 2021

Sep 7th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting Wednesday, starting at 6 p.m., at the Village of Paddock Lake Municipal Building.

No action is taken at committee of the whole meetings. Issues are discussed, but not voted on.

Among the agenda items are:

  • Final plat, rezoning and developers agreement for Duck Pond Subdivision.
  • Resident request to store piers on village property.
  • WE Energies request to fund Highway 50 street light replacement.
  • Land donation for park purposes.

The agenda also includes notice of a closed session to confer with legal counsel.

The full agenda is available here.

