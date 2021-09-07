Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board committee of the whole Sept. 10, 2021

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting Wednesday, starting at 6 p.m., at the Village of Paddock Lake Municipal Building.

No action is taken at committee of the whole meetings. Issues are discussed, but not voted on.

Among the agenda items are:

Final plat, rezoning and developers agreement for Duck Pond Subdivision.

Resident request to store piers on village property.

WE Energies request to fund Highway 50 street light replacement.

Land donation for park purposes.

The agenda also includes notice of a closed session to confer with legal counsel.

The full agenda is available here.