Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board committee of the whole Sept. 10, 2021

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting Wednesday, starting at 6 p.m., at the Village of Paddock Lake Municipal Building.
No action is taken at committee of the whole meetings. Issues are discussed, but not voted on.
Among the agenda items are:
- Final plat, rezoning and developers agreement for Duck Pond Subdivision.
- Resident request to store piers on village property.
- WE Energies request to fund Highway 50 street light replacement.
- Land donation for park purposes.
The agenda also includes notice of a closed session to confer with legal counsel.